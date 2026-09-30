Sacramento Airport To Close Terminal B Arrival, Departure Roads for Construction

Drivers picking up or dropping off travelers at Sacramento International Airport will experience some detours over the next month as the facility’s more than $1 billion capital project continues.

The road leading to two of the four doors at Terminal B arrivals—Doors 1 and 2—are shut down between 1 and 9 a.m. through Oct. 1. Drivers will be detoured to Doors 3 and 4 on the other side of the terminal, the airport said in a news release.

From Oct. 15 to Oct. 28, the road for Terminal B departures will be closed from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Drivers will see posted signs for the detour.

The closures are due to construction of the roughly quarter-mile pedestrian walkway being built between check-in and Terminal B’s gates. The walkway, which costs about $140 million, will replace the existing automated people mover.

The Sacramento County Department of Airports’ goal is to open the walkway by the end of the year, an airport spokesperson said in June. The new facility will feature moving sidewalks, escalators and a central hub where the airport may eventually build a third concourse.

The walkway is one of several large-scale projects included in SMForward, a four-year, estimated $1.38 billion capital project. Other projects include a new 5,537-space parking garage, which is scheduled to open in November, and the relocation of rental car facilities, with construction set to begin in 2027.

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