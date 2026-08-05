Net Income Surges in First Half for Aéroports de Paris

Paris — Aéroports de Paris, which operates the airports of the French capital, reported an increase in profit for the first half of 2026 on Wednesday compared to the same period of 2025.

The company said the increased was achieved as revenues increased.

The company reported net income attributable to owners of the parent company of €312 million ($356 million), or €3.15 per share, for the period, compared to €97 million, or €0.98 per share, in the previous year.

For the first six months of 2026, revenue increased 1.6% to €3.215 billion from €3.163 billion a year earlier. Recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) declined 1.0% to €1.015 billion from €1.025 billion.

Operating income from ordinary activities jumped 68.5% to €743 million from €441 million.

The company lowered its 2026 outlook, citing the prolonged conflict in the Middle East and weaker traffic trends. It now expects Paris airport traffic growth of around 0.5% for the year, down from its previous forecast of 1.5% to 2.5%, and forecasts recurring EBITDA in the range of €2.30 billion to €2.35 billion.

The company said cost-saving measures introduced in the second quarter are expected to generate savings of €40 million to €60 million, mainly in the second half of the year.

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