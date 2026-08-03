Monterey Airport Construction Continues Over Summer

MONTEREY – Monterey Regional Airport is moving into the next phase of construction on a new airport entrance as part of its passenger terminal replacement project, with work on a new roundabout expected to be completed in November.

The roadway project, which began back in March, is part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s required safety enhancement project. The work includes a reconfigured airport entrance and a roundabout at the intersection of Olmsted and Garden roads that will serve the airport’s future passenger terminal.

“The project is part of the requirements we have to meet for traffic control so several improvements have been made to the intersection,” said Chris Morello, executive director for the Monterey Airport.

The project is being completed in three phases to minimize the impact to drivers traveling to and from the airport and surrounding roadways.

Phase 1 began the week of July 13 and is expected to continue through Sept. 4. The phase includes construction of the roundabout following preliminary underground utility work. Phase 2 is scheduled from Sept. 8 through Oct. 2 and will focus on roadway construction along the east side of Olmsted Road.

The third and final phase is expected to run from Oct. 5 through Nov. 13. Construction during that phase will take place on the west side of Olmsted Road and Garden Road adjacent to the roundabout.

Construction hours are scheduled for weekdays from about 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Airport officials said traffic lanes will shift throughout the project.

During construction, traffic lanes and the Olmsted Road-Garden Road intersection will remain open. Crews also plan to maintain access to nearby residential and commercial driveways while working to reduce delays for passengers, employees and other airport users.

Parking will not be permitted along the first 500 feet of Garden Road west of Olmsted Road during construction.

Once completed, the roundabout will provide access to the existing passenger terminal and airport parking. When the replacement terminal is expected to open in summer 2027, the roundabout will also connect travelers to the new terminal roadway and adjacent parking facilities.

“This work will really clear the intersection, and make way for more people,” Morello said.

Airport officials are advising passengers to arrive at least 90 minutes before their scheduled flight departure during the peak summer travel season to allow extra time for airline check-in and boarding while construction continues.

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