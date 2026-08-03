Lafayette Regional Airport Adds $1.8 Million Firefighting Vehicle

The Lafayette Regional Airport has added a new aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle to strengthen its emergency response capabilities.

The new 2026 Oshkosh Striker carries 3,000 gallons of water and is equipped with Purple-K dry chemical, a nonhazardous fire suppressant used to combat fuel fires. The specialized vehicle cost about $1.8 million.

Funding was provided by the Federal Aviation Administration, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development's Office of Aviation and the Lafayette Airport Commission.

Airport Executive Director Steven Picou said the truck's pumping capacity exceeds that of a typical municipal fire hydrant.

"I'm not a firefighter, but I've been told it will outpump any city fire hydrant," Picou said. "Fire hydrants can't keep up with it."

Picou said the vehicle is a significant technological upgrade, featuring the latest firefighting equipment and technology.

"It has all the newest bells and whistles,” he said, “and it's a very capable truck that will help us grow in the future."

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