Las Vegas Airport One of the Nation’s Worst at Handling Belongings, Report Shows

Harry Reid International Airport is one of the worst airports in the United States at handling travelers’ belongings, according to a recent study.

Holafly, an international travel eSIM provider, analyzed Transportation Security Administration complaint data to determine which of the nation’s 20 busiest airports are most likely to leave passengers dealing with lost or mishandled items.

Reid airport — which boards 30 million passengers annually, according to Federal Aviation Administration data — ranked fifth in most combined complaints per 1 million passengers, with 15.79. Airport officials said nearly 55 million passengers traveled through the Las Vegas airport last year.

Between 2015 and 2025, it received 4,388 mishandling and 128 lost and found complaints to TSA. (Airlines are responsible for checked baggage-related complaints.)

“Las Vegas is a city where many trips either start or end, and Harry Reid International operates in that way as an origin-and-destination airport, which means bags arrive and depart in big batches from weekend arrivals, red-eye departures and convention-goers,” said Harry Deacon, travel expert for Holafly. “When there are mix-ups, it can cause a snowball effect.”

Reid airport trailed only Orlando International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, respectively, in most combined mishandling and lost and found complaints per 1 million passengers during the aforementioned 10-year period.

Holafly also examined search interest to identify which of the five most common lost items — phones, AirPods, laptops, wallets and keys — generated the most searches from passengers at each airport, and found that keys are the most searched-for lost item at Reid airport, with a total search volume of 1,360.

According to Deacon, Reid airport’s total search volume number is one of the lowest of any airport in the study, “suggesting a positive trend.”

A spokesperson for the airport declined to comment.

This story and headline have been updated to reflect the report’s focus on mishandling and lost and found complaints to TSA.

Contact Alex Streinger at [email protected] or 702-224-5505. Follow @AlexPStreinger on X.

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