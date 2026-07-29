New Airport Director Named for Sioux Gateway Airport

SIOUX CITY — The city of Sioux City has appointed a new director at Sioux Gateway Airport.

The city announced Shawn Streck as airport director in a statement released Tuesday.

Shawn Streck

Streck currently serves as deputy wing commander for the 185th Air Refueling Wing, where he oversees mission readiness, safety, maintenance, logistics and operational execution for more than 900 airmen and eight KC-135 aircraft. He also leads the Siouxland NEXUS modernization initiative, a multi-year aviation infrastructure program closely aligned with the capital improvement, construction oversight and stakeholder coordination responsibilities of the airport director role, according to the statement.

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The statement said Streck’s previous leadership experience includes serving as mission support group commander, maintenance group commander and comptroller, along with directing the wing's emergency operations center.

"Shawn brings an exceptional blend of operational leadership, strategic vision, and deep familiarity with Sioux Gateway Airport and our region's aviation needs," City Manager Mike Collett said in the statement. "His experience managing large-scale projects and his commitment to public service make him an outstanding choice to guide the airport into its next phase of growth."

Streck will begin his new role at the airport on Sept. 14.

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