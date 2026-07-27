Airport Parking Lot Expansion, Hangar Site Work Bids OK'd

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Contracts were tentatively approved Tuesday to expand parking and begin site work for new aircraft hangars at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Richland Township.

Airport officials approved separate bids in both projects – one of which has been in the works for years to open up additional parking space for the increasingly busy terminal.

“It’s a huge priority,” Airport Manager Cory Cree said, gesturing to a packed parking lot outside the airport conference room’s window.

Both the 48-space parking lot and the first phase of the multi-unit hangar development projects require state and federal review, per procedure, before each can proceed.

But if all goes well, work will be underway this fall – and the new parking lot will be completed before winter arrives, Cree said.

Straw Construction Co., of Boswell, was awarded the parking lot job for $768,588, including an add-on for upgrades to the pre-existing long-term parking lot.

Parking needs are being driven by increased commercial passenger counts – more than 38,000 inbound and outbound last year, up from 17,000 in 2021. The airport also added Balance Restaurant last year.

Airport officials secured Airport Infrastructure Grant funds originally obtained through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that can be used to cover the bulk of the work on the parking lot expansion – once Federal Aviation Administration officials review and approve the spending request, Cree said.

The same review process is required to free up state and federal funds designated for the multi-unit hangar project.

As approved, Johnstown-based Quaker Sales Corp.’s low $1.6 million base bid and more than $360,000 in “alternates” will enable site work for four hangars to occur on a grassy area near DRS Technologies.

Designs outline plans for four 1,845-square-foot hangars built for twin-engine and single-engine aircraft, the size of many of today’s typical private aircraft that are stored at the airport.

Site work will add an access road and parking lot for the hangars. Piping for restrooms will also be installed for a project eventually envisioned to offer space for eight aircraft, Cree said.

Project prices add up

The parking lot and multi-unit hangar projects are among a handful the airport is pushing forward this year, after years of growth and planning.

And while the airport, which contributes 5% toward each project, has the funds and grant commitments to complete the work, there’s a short-term impact cash-wise, airport officials said.

The airport has authorized $700,000 in engineering costs to move design and move projects through bidding this year, $650,000 of which will be reimbursed by federal funds.

But given that there’s a 30- to 60-day application process required before the FAA will free up previously announced grant funds, the airport has to temporarily absorb that hit, Cree said.

“Our funds are the lowest they’ve been in a while,” airport consultant Dennis Kotzan informed board members during his monthly report.

Airport board members adapted Tuesday by withdrawing a $267,000 certificate of deposit that matured this week to cover the temporary shortfall. A separate $600,000 CD was reinvested with AmeriServ Financial at 3.75% for a six-month investment period.

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