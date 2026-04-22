Plaza Premium Opens Two Lounges at DFW Airport

Plaza Premium Group has opened two new airport lounges at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), expanding premium passenger offerings at one of the busiest hubs in the United States.

Located in Terminal D, the new facilities include Plaza Premium First, the company’s highest-tier lounge concept, and a Plaza Premium Lounge designed to serve a broader range of travelers. The opening marks the debut of the Plaza Premium First brand in the U.S. market.

The lounges are part of a broader push by airports to diversify passenger amenities and enhance non-aeronautical revenue streams through premium hospitality offerings. Access is available to travelers on a paid basis, with tiered pricing based on duration and service level.

DFW officials said the addition aligns with growing demand for upgraded passenger experiences, particularly in international terminals. The airport serves nearly 86 million passengers annually and continues to expand its global connectivity, supporting increased investment in premium services.

Plaza Premium Group operates a global network of airport lounges and hospitality services, and the DFW expansion reflects continued growth in North America. For airport operators, the project highlights the role of third-party lounge providers in complementing airline-operated spaces while capturing additional revenue from both business and leisure travelers.