Norfolk Airport Opens Concourse Expansion, Advances Terminal Upgrades

Norfolk International Airport (ORF) has opened a three-gate expansion on Concourse A and introduced new concessions as part of its ongoing TransformORF capital improvement program.

The concourse extension adds nearly 19,000 square feet across two levels and includes gates A10, A11 and A12. The space features expanded seating with airfield views, additional restrooms and an indoor pet relief area. Two new food and beverage concepts—High Tide Bar Bites and Town Center Cold Pressed—are now operating within the concourse.

American Airlines is currently using the new gates, while Breeze Airways is expected to relocate to Concourse A later this spring as part of efforts to rebalance airline operations and improve passenger flow.

The expansion follows the recent opening of an upgraded Federal Inspection Services facility, where U.S. Customs and Border Protection is now processing international arrivals. The addition positions ORF to accommodate increased international traffic as part of its long-term growth strategy.

Additional concessions are planned across the terminal, including an athlete-themed bar and grill concept scheduled to open later this month on Concourse B. The airport is working with multiple concession partners to expand and refresh its retail and dining program.

Beyond terminal improvements, ORF is advancing landside upgrades, including roadway realignments to improve traffic flow. Future projects include development of a consolidated rental car facility and early phases of a broader terminal modernization program.

For airport operators, the phased rollout of projects at ORF reflects a coordinated approach to balancing near-term capacity needs with longer-term infrastructure planning, including checkpoint consolidation to improve post-security circulation between concourses.