Lea+Elliott Announces New President/CEO as Jack Norton Prepares to Retire

Jack Norton, president and CEO of Lea+Elliott, Inc., has announced his plans to retire at the end of 2025. Jack has been with the transportation systems consulting company for 35 years and has led the firm for the last 20 years.

“It is an honor to work at Lea+Elliott and to lead such a wonderful group of people,” Norton says. “We have a tremendous culture which makes my job as president the best job in the world. As a kid I always loved playing with trains and it’s hard to believe that I was able to actually create a wonderful career in the transit industry. And as the leader of Lea+Elliott I truly enjoy all the associations I’ve made over the years with so many interesting people.”

The Lea+Elliott Management team and its Board of Directors has selected David Little to serve as the next President/CEO. David has been with Lea+Elliott for 35 years and has been a member of the Management team for 25 years. He came to the firm after receiving his master’s in transportation engineering from U.C. Berkeley and working for the Port of Oakland.

He is a Principal, a Regional Director, and the Treasurer of the company. As the leader of the firm’s eastern region, he has managed some of the company’s largest projects including ACRP Report 37 on Airport APMs. He also has significant experience in company administration, having managed its accounting and IT activities.

“David provides a great deal of stability in this transition, given his extensive leadership experience and broad-based knowledge of the firm,” Norton says. “He understands the inner workings of managing the company and is very well respected throughout the firm.”