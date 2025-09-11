RS&H Welcomes Justin Wortman as Senior Aviation Project Director

RS&H has appointed Justin Wortman as Associate Vice President and Senior Project Director, bringing over 20 years of airport program leadership to enhance their aviation services nationwide.
Sept. 11, 2025
RS&H
 Employee-owned, national architecture, engineering and consulting firm RS&H welcomes Justin Wortman as an Associate Vice President, Senior Project Director, Aviation. 

With two decades of experience leading large-scale airport programs, Wortman will help further strengthen RS&H’s ability to deliver transformative solutions for aviation clients nationwide. His expertise spans planning, design management and program leadership for major projects at airports across the country, including Dallas Fort Worth International AirportSan Francisco International AirportPhoenix Sky Harbor International AirportO’Hare International AirportWashington Dulles International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Wortman’s knowledge and skills have supported clients on large-scale efforts such as the LAX Delta Sky Way program and program design for the development of LAX Terminal 9

Known for his data-driven approach and collaborative leadership, Wortman has worked closely with airport authorities and airline stakeholders to enhance passenger experience, improve operational efficiency, and deliver high-value programs. His ability to synthesize complex problems and distill the options into a series of well-defined scenarios empowers clients to make quick decisions with confidence.

“Justin is a great addition to our growing team,” said Dennis Iskra, CM, AIA, LEED AP, Vice President and Senior Principal Architect at RS&H. “His incredible passion and experience in the aviation industry are a great addition to the RS&H team and will be instrumental in delivering integrated solutions to our clients. We are incredibly excited to have him join during such a pivotal time in our company’s growth.” 

"I am excited to join such a dynamic team capable of supporting the full spectrum of planning, design, and construction management services at airports across the country," said Wortman. 

Wortman received his Bachelor’s of Environmental Design in architecture from North Carolina State University and his Master's of architecture from the University of Southern California.

