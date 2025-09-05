McFarland Johnson Welcomes Gavin Fahnestock as Regional Planning Manager - Aviation

McFarland Johnson (MJ), a 100% employee-owned planning, engineering, technology, environmental, and construction services firm, is pleased to announce that Gavin Fahnestock has joined McFarland Johnson as Regional Planning Manager in its Aviation Division. Mr. Fahnestock is based in Melbourne, Florida and will focus on MJ’s growing airport and aviation consulting practice in the Southeastern United States.



As a Regional Planning Manager, Mr. Fahnestock will lead a diverse team of airport planners, as well as coordinate with airport stakeholders and local, state, and federal agencies, to ensure airport planning and development projects are completed efficiently and effectively. With over 19 years of experience in aviation planning, he has managed airport-specific projects across the country. His experience includes airport master plans and updates, on-call planning and design services, runway relocations, airfield development programs, and terminal capacity expansion and improvement programs. In addition to his consulting experience, Mr. Fahnestock served in lead and management roles with the Federal Aviation Administration. There he was responsible for the Airport Improvement Program Budget, funds oversight, policy development and guidance, and quality control processes.



“I am passionate about aviation and enjoy the challenges of the industry,” said Fahnestock. “I look forward to this opportunity at McFarland Johnson to contribute to the firm’s strategic growth and success in the Aviation industry. In collaboration with McFarland Johnson’s diverse team of professionals, we can bring innovative solutions that can be applied to a broad range of airports across the United States,” added Fahnestock.



“We are pleased to have Gavin join MJ’s growing Aviation team. His diverse public and private sector experience, strategic thinking, and leadership skills will benefit our new and existing clients in the region,” said John Mafera, Vice President and Director of Aviation. "Please join me in welcoming Gavin Fahnestock to McFarland Johnson!"