HDR Names Eastern U.S. Aviation Regional Leaders

Fish has more than 20 years of experience in construction management and civil engineering, with expertise spanning airfield design, land development, environmental remediation and geotechnical engineering. He has led airfield and terminal projects at major airports and frequently serves as project principal or director on projects in South Florida.

Ward brings more than two decades of experience managing design work on active airfields. His project experience includes the 72-hour rehabilitation of Runway 4-22 at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Kentucky, and the nearly $200 million North Airfield Development program at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

“As our aviation practice continues to grow across the Eastern United States, aligning our leadership structure with our clients’ needs is essential,” said Bill Peduzzi, aviation director at HDR. “Tim Fish and Tim Ward bring deep technical expertise, proven leadership and strong client relationships to their respective regions.”

In their new roles, Fish and Ward will also work to strengthen HDR's services for existing airport clients and support the firm's pursuit of future aviation projects.