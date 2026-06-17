WSP Names Navin Nitish U.S. National Aviation Market Leader

WSP in the U.S. has named Navin Nitish senior vice president and national aviation market leader, strengthening the firm's leadership team as it continues to pursue growth opportunities in the aviation sector.

Based in New York, Nitish will oversee aviation market strategy and support airport infrastructure projects through planning, engineering, program delivery, construction and operations management services. He will also lead major pursuits and work across WSP business lines to align capabilities with aviation opportunities.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Navin to WSP. His deep industry experience, collaborative leadership style and passion for serving clients make him an outstanding addition to our team and the right leader for our next chapter of growth,” said David Weiss, senior vice president and transportation and infrastructure executive at WSP in the U.S.

Weiss said Nitish's experience managing complex aviation programs will help support continued growth in the market.

Nitish brings more than 24 years of aviation infrastructure experience spanning planning, advisory services, design and construction. During his career, he has worked on projects at several major U.S. airports, including Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport and Orlando International Airport.

His experience includes terminal developments, cargo facilities, utility projects, roadway improvements and airfield infrastructure.

Most recently, Nitish served as vice president and aviation strategy and growth lead for the U.S. East and Latin America region at a global engineering and infrastructure firm, where he led strategy and managed airport redevelopment programs while strengthening relationships with aviation clients.

Nitish holds a master's degree in civil engineering from Texas A&M University and a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Nagpur University in India. He is a licensed professional engineer and is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the American Association of Airport Executives.

WSP employs approximately 27,000 professionals in the United States and provides engineering, advisory and scientific services across transportation, infrastructure, buildings, water, energy and environmental markets.