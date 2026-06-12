Urban Engineers Adds Industry Veteran and Internal Leader to Board of Directors

“We are pleased to welcome Bob and Brian to Urban’s Board,” said Board Chair Dianne L. Semingson. “Together, they strengthen our commitment to excellence as we continue to grow Urban.”

Higgins will serve as an independent board member. A licensed professional engineer, he spent his career at Nashville-based Barge Design Solutions, advancing from intern to president and CEO. He now leads Thrivence, where he advises companies on strategy, operations and technology initiatives.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Higgins has also held leadership positions with industry organizations including the American Council of Engineering Companies and remains active with the Tennessee Society of Professional Engineers and the American Society of Civil Engineers.

McBride, who joined Urban Engineers as an intern more than 17 years ago, will serve in an internal board position. He currently oversees construction engineering and inspection operations and has led numerous transportation projects for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Delaware River Port Authority and the City of Philadelphia.

Among the major programs he has supported is the $160 million reconstruction of the I-95 Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue interchange in Philadelphia. He currently leads bridge replacement projects in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

“Brian’s experience leading teams and delivering multi-million-dollar, multi-stage projects will strengthen the Board’s ability to continue the growth of our CM/CI operations,” said President and CEO James A. Bilella II.

Urban Engineers employs more than 375 people across 13 offices nationwide and provides planning, design, environmental and construction support services for transportation, aviation, energy, utilities and infrastructure markets.