WMG Expands Team with Six New Hires Supporting Aviation Projects

WMG has added six new professionals to support its expanding portfolio of aviation, commercial and public-sector projects across the United States.

The new hires bring experience in project management, environmental compliance, accounting and procurement, with several supporting active airport programs.

Maritza Godina joined the firm as a tenant and airline development project manager based in Seattle. She is supporting the South Concourse Evolution project at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and previously managed concessions redevelopment initiatives and terminal programs at Los Angeles International Airport.

Eric Lederman joined WMG as a mitigation monitoring and reporting program consultant. His background includes environmental compliance and safety leadership on major aviation infrastructure projects, including Delta Air Lines’ Sky Way modernization program at Los Angeles International Airport.

Patrick Schee joined as a stormwater pollution prevention plan manager and is currently supporting the Terminal 5 project at LAX, overseeing environmental compliance activities and coordinating with contractors and regulatory agencies.

Zuzanna Cermak was named assistant project manager, bringing experience managing commercial and specialty construction projects, including aviation developments requiring extensive permitting and multi-agency coordination.

Maxwell Bates joined the company as procurement manager with more than a decade of experience in construction procurement and contract administration. His background includes work on the LAX Automated People Mover Gateway program.

Ivy Ayad also joined the company as an accounting clerk, bringing international finance and accounting experience.

“The collective expertise and years of proven excellence that Maritza, Eric, Ivy, Patrick, Zuzanna and Maxwell bring to the WMG team will help us continue to deliver the high-quality client experience our partners have come to know us for,” said Lauren Weinbaum, founder and president of WMG.

The additions come as WMG continues to expand its presence in aviation and infrastructure projects nationwide.