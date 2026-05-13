McFarland Johnson Opens Syracuse Infrastructure Office

McFarland-Johnson, Inc. (MJ) has opened a new office in Syracuse, New York, expanding the firm’s infrastructure planning, engineering and construction services presence in Central New York.

The new office, located in Sherwood Office Park, is intended to support the firm’s growing transportation, aviation, civil engineering and infrastructure practices across the region.

“Central New York is entering a defining period of investment and transformation, and MJ is proud to be part of that momentum,” said Chad Nixon, president and chairman of McFarland Johnson.

The Syracuse office will serve as a regional hub for multidisciplinary infrastructure services, including highways, bridges, multimodal transportation, aviation, planning, environmental services and construction support.

MJ officials said the expansion reflects increased demand tied to infrastructure investment and economic development activity throughout Central New York.

The office is led by Dave Smith, regional director for New York, and Jason Kantak, regional engineering manager for the firm’s Civil Engineering Services Division.

“Central New York has significant infrastructure needs and significant opportunities,” Smith said. “Our team is positioned to help deliver practical, innovative, and sustainable solutions that support mobility, economic development, resiliency, and long-term community value.”

Founded in Binghamton in 1946, McFarland Johnson has worked on projects throughout the region, including assignments involving Syracuse Hancock International Airport, the New York State Department of Transportation and the New York State Thruway Authority.

The firm said the new office supports its broader strategy of expanding regional partnerships and strengthening local project delivery capabilities during a period of continued infrastructure growth.