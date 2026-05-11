HDR’s Erin Slayton Elected Chair of WTS International

Erin Slayton, program management director at HDR, has been elected chair of WTS International, a transportation industry organization focused on advancing women across the sector.

Slayton’s two-year term follows her service as vice chair of the organization, which includes more than 10,000 members and 73 chapters worldwide.

Based in South Carolina, Slayton helped establish the WTS South Carolina chapter in 2019 and has been active with the organization throughout her 25-year transportation career.

“WTS International is an amazing organization, and I’m humbled to be a leader among all these phenomenal women,” Slayton said.

HDR officials said the company has maintained long-standing involvement with WTS and recently received the organization’s Employer of the Year recognition for its support of women in transportation leadership.

“HDR has supported WTS for many years because its mission and principles align so closely with our own,” said Tom McLaughlin, transportation president at HDR.

According to HDR, more than 250 employees across North America participate in WTS activities, with over 50 serving in chapter leadership roles.

Slayton was formally sworn into the position May 7 during the WTS International Annual Conference.