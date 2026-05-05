HDR Promotes Jarvis to U.S. West Program Management Lead

HDR has promoted Scott Jarvis to transportation program management lead for its United States West region, expanding leadership oversight across multiple transportation markets.

Based in Sacramento, Jarvis will oversee program management efforts across Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah and Washington. His role includes coordinating multidisciplinary teams and supporting consistent program delivery for clients across the region.

Jarvis brings nearly four decades of experience delivering large-scale transportation and public infrastructure programs, including progressive design-build and public-private partnership projects. His background includes leadership roles with the California High-Speed Rail Authority and Caltrans, where he managed statewide capital programs.

“What I value most is the opportunity to collaborate with clients and teams to navigate challenges and deliver infrastructure programs that create long-term value,” Jarvis said.

HDR officials said the role will focus on integrating program management services across disciplines, including engineering design, project controls, environmental and safety, as well as systems and facilities.

“Scott is a trusted leader known for navigating complexity and delivering results on some of the largest infrastructure programs in the country,” said Miloš Vasiljević, HDR transportation program management director.

HDR is an employee-owned professional services firm providing engineering, architecture, environmental and construction services.