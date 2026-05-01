Paslay Group Merges with Trifiletti Consulting

Paslay Group has merged with Los Angeles-based Trifiletti Consulting, expanding its capabilities in executive-level advisory services for complex capital programs.

The combination brings together Paslay Group’s experience in executive program management with Trifiletti’s expertise in land use, environmental clearance, project entitlement and real estate advisory. Officials said the move strengthens the firm’s ability to support large-scale infrastructure and development projects across aviation and other sectors.

R. Clay Paslay, president and CEO of Paslay Group, said the addition of Trifiletti’s team broadens the firm’s reach beyond aviation while reinforcing its presence in Southern California. Lisa Trifiletti, founder of the consulting firm, said the partnership aligns with both firms’ focus on delivering strategic solutions for complex projects.

The merger also expands Paslay Group’s portfolio into transit, education and municipal markets, while enhancing Trifiletti’s aviation capabilities.

The deal follows a separate merger announced last month between Paslay Group and Unison Consulting, an airport financial and concessions advisory firm. Combined, the three firms now employ more than 150 professionals focused on enterprise-level consulting services.

Paslay Group, which is marking its 20th anniversary, has worked with 50 U.S. airports and managed $51.7 billion in programs since 2006. The firm is known for its Executive Program Management model for complex capital development programs.

Trifiletti Consulting has advised public agencies and private developers on major infrastructure and development initiatives, including projects at Los Angeles World Airports and regional transportation agencies. The firm currently serves as program manager for the Inglewood Transit Connector, part of a broader mobility plan connecting the Metro rail system to a growing development corridor.