HDR Named WTS International Employer of the Year

HDR has been named Employer of the Year for 2026 by WTS International, an organization focused on advancing women in the transportation industry.

The award recognizes HDR’s efforts to support career development, leadership advancement and workforce diversity across its transportation practice. The firm has expanded programs aimed at increasing representation of women while building a more inclusive workplace.

HDR’s initiatives include scholarship, internship and mentorship programs designed to attract and retain women in the industry. Its annual scholarship program combines financial support with paid internships and potential employment opportunities after graduation. The company also sponsors transportation-focused scholarships through WTS.

Company leaders said the recognition reflects a long-standing partnership with WTS and a broader commitment to professional development and industry engagement. Tom McLaughlin, president of HDR’s transportation business, said the firm continues to collaborate with WTS on mentorship and scholarship efforts.

HDR also supports workplace policies focused on flexibility and work-life balance, alongside internal networking groups aimed at supporting women throughout their careers.

More than 250 HDR employees are involved with WTS across North America, with over 50 serving in leadership roles at the chapter level. The firm has also had representation on the WTS International Board and executive committee.

The national recognition follows multiple regional Employer of the Year honors awarded to HDR by WTS chapters in cities including New York, Chicago, Baltimore and Philadelphia.