Paslay Group and Unison Consulting Merge to Expand Airport Advisory and Program Management Capabilities

Paslay Group and Unison Consulting have merged to form a larger aviation consulting firm aimed at expanding services for airport owners navigating complex capital development programs.

The combination brings together Paslay Group’s expertise in executive program management and large-scale capital program delivery with Unison Consulting’s strengths in airport finance, concessions, economics and data analytics.

Industry leaders said the merger reflects growing demand for integrated advisory services as airport projects become larger, more complex and more financially driven. The combined firm is positioned to support airports across the full lifecycle of development programs, from financial planning and concessions strategy to execution and operational performance.

Unison Consulting has worked with more than 100 airport clients and has experience at many of the nation’s busiest hubs, including Chicago O’Hare and Los Angeles International Airport. Its team includes professionals with backgrounds in airport operations, airline management and federal aviation programs.

Paslay Group, which is marking its 20th anniversary, has supported 50 U.S. airports and has been involved in managing more than $50 billion in airport development programs. The firm has played a role in several major terminal projects in recent years, including developments at Kansas City, Nashville and Pittsburgh.

For airport operators, the merger highlights a broader shift in the consulting landscape, where firms are increasingly combining financial, operational and program management expertise to better support large, multi-billion-dollar capital improvement programs.

As airports continue to invest in modernization and expansion, demand is growing for advisory partners that can bridge the gap between financial strategy and project execution while helping owners manage risk, cost and long-term performance.