McFarland Johnson Names Regional Director to Lead Transportation Growth in Southern U.S.

McFarland Johnson has appointed Mike Rutkowski, P.E., AICP, as Regional Director, a move aimed at expanding the firm’s transportation and infrastructure capabilities across the southern United States.

In the new role, Rutkowski will lead growth of the firm’s transportation practice in the region while supporting national project delivery across aviation, highways and multimodal infrastructure.

The appointment reflects continued demand for integrated planning and design services as airport and transportation projects grow more complex and interconnected. Company leadership said Rutkowski’s experience in multi-modal planning and Complete Streets design will support efforts to deliver safer, more accessible and better-connected transportation systems.

Rutkowski brings decades of experience across both public and private sectors, including previous work with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. His background includes long-range transportation planning, corridor development, land-use integration and securing funding for infrastructure projects.

For airport stakeholders, the hire highlights the increasing importance of landside planning and multimodal connectivity as part of broader capital improvement programs, particularly as airports look to improve access, reduce congestion and align with regional transportation strategies.

Rutkowski will also focus on helping clients navigate funding opportunities and deliver projects that integrate planning, engineering and stakeholder engagement.

McFarland Johnson, an employee-owned firm, provides planning, engineering and construction services across aviation and transportation markets, with projects spanning airports, roadways and infrastructure systems nationwide.