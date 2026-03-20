Connico Creates Digital Transformation Leadership Role to Advance Technology Integration in Aviation Projects

Connico has created a new leadership role focused on digital transformation, reflecting the increasing role of technology in delivering complex aviation and infrastructure projects.

The national consultancy announced the promotion of Mihail Risteski to Director of Digital Transformation, a newly established position aimed at advancing the firm’s integration of digital tools across project delivery and operations.

The move comes as aviation and infrastructure programs become more data-driven, requiring greater coordination, real-time insights and more efficient workflows. Company leadership said the role is designed to strengthen how technology is applied throughout the project life cycle, from planning and scheduling to construction and program management.

In his new position, Risteski will lead the firm’s digital strategy, focusing on the implementation of technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics and workflow automation. The goal is to improve decision-making, enhance collaboration among project stakeholders and streamline execution across large-scale programs.

He will also work across internal teams to integrate these tools into day-to-day operations while continuing to support clients directly through scheduling and project work.

Risteski joined Connico in 2022 and brings more than 15 years of experience in project management and technology integration. He has played a key role in advancing the firm’s technical capabilities and was previously recognized as part of the Airport Business Top 40 Under 40 program.

The creation of the role underscores a broader shift across the aviation sector, where consultants and project delivery teams are increasingly investing in digital solutions to manage rising complexity, control costs and improve project outcomes.

Connico provides consulting services across aviation, transportation and infrastructure markets, supporting owners, designers and contractors with program management, cost estimating, scheduling and construction administration.