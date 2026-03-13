RS&H CFO Amy Davis Named EFCG 2026 CFO of the Year

Amy Davis, chief financial officer and board member at RS&H, has been named the 2026 CFO of the Year by the Environmental Financial Consulting Group (EFCG), recognizing her financial leadership within the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry.

Davis received the award during EFCG’s 26th Annual CFO Conference held March 5 in Denver. The event brought together more than 150 financial leaders from across the AEC sector to discuss financial strategy, market performance and industry challenges.

The annual award recognizes financial executives who demonstrate leadership in guiding organizational growth, financial performance and long-term sustainability within engineering and consulting firms.

Davis has more than 25 years of experience in strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions and operational finance. In her role at RS&H, she oversees the firm’s financial strategy and supports long-term growth initiatives across the company’s national portfolio.

RS&H is a major architecture, engineering and consulting firm that works across several infrastructure sectors, including aviation, transportation, federal programs and aerospace. The firm is employee-owned and employs more than 1,900 professionals nationwide.

Industry observers note that financial leadership has become increasingly important for engineering and consulting firms supporting large-scale infrastructure programs. Firms working in aviation and transportation markets are often managing complex capital programs, multiyear contracts and evolving funding environments tied to federal infrastructure investment.

Davis’ work has focused on aligning financial planning with long-term strategic growth while supporting RS&H’s expansion across multiple infrastructure markets.

The EFCG CFO of the Year award recognizes leaders who demonstrate financial stewardship while strengthening organizational performance and supporting long-term strategic objectives within the AEC sector.