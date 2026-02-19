McFarland-Johnson Launches In-House Landscape Architecture Practice

McFarland-Johnson has added landscape architecture services, naming Jason Dunn to lead the new multidisciplinary offering.
Source McFarland-Johnson, Inc.
Feb. 19, 2026
2 min read
Jason Dunn

McFarland-Johnson, Inc. has expanded its multidisciplinary capabilities with the launch of an in-house landscape architecture practice, appointing Jason Dunn, RLA, as senior landscape architect to lead the new service line.

The Binghamton, New York-based employee-owned firm said the move is intended to strengthen its end-to-end planning and design capabilities across site and infrastructure projects.

Dunn brings more than 20 years of consulting experience and a background that spans engineering coordination, planning support and landscape design. His portfolio includes work on commercial developments, school campuses, residential subdivisions and land-use planning initiatives.

In his new role, Dunn will be responsible for developing the firm’s landscape architecture practice and integrating the discipline into McFarland-Johnson’s broader service offerings.

According to company leadership, the addition of landscape architecture expands the firm’s ability to deliver comprehensive project support alongside its existing civil, MEP, environmental, lighting and design services.

McFarland-Johnson officials said the expanded capability is intended to support more integrated, sustainable site and building design solutions across its client base.

The firm, which is 100 percent employee-owned, provides planning, engineering, environmental, construction and technology services nationwide and is marking its 80th year in operation in 2026.

 
 
