HDR Selected to Oversee Blue Grass Airport Capital Program

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Airport Board has selected HDR to provide program management services for capital improvements at Blue Grass Airport over the next decade.

The multiyear effort is tied to projects identified in the airport’s master plan and includes terminal development, landside access improvements, general aviation expansion and airfield safety upgrades. HDR will oversee coordination of design, construction and operational readiness as the airport advances its long-term growth strategy.

Mark Day, P.E., AAE, will serve as program manager. In a statement, Day said the firm’s role will focus on maintaining operational continuity while supporting project delivery and allowing airport staff to remain focused on day-to-day operations.

Under the contract, HDR will develop a program framework to evaluate projects for cost effectiveness and alignment with the airport’s master plan. The firm said its approach integrates advisory services, design oversight, construction management and commissioning into a unified delivery structure.

The agreement continues HDR’s relationship with Blue Grass Airport, which spans more than four decades.

Bill Peduzzi, aviation director for HDR, said the firm will apply experience from other large airport programs as it supports implementation of the Lexington airport’s strategic initiatives.

Blue Grass Airport serves the Lexington, Kentucky, region and functions as a key transportation hub for Central Kentucky. The capital program is intended to address facility modernization, operational efficiency and future capacity needs over the coming years.