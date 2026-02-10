Design Complete for Tampa International Airport’s $1.5B Airside D Terminal

HNTB has completed 100% design for Tampa International Airport’s Airside D, marking a major milestone for the airport’s first new airside terminal in nearly 20 years and advancing the $1.5 billion project into construction.

Developed in collaboration with Tampa International Airport and the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority, Airside D will feature 16 gates and integrated domestic and international Federal Inspection Services within a single terminal environment. The design aligns gate planning, passenger circulation and a daylight-driven form to support efficient operations and passenger comfort.

“Reaching the 100% design milestone reflects the dedication and collaboration of our entire project team and our partners at TPA and the HCAA,” said Scott Steckler, aviation architecture managing principal at HNTB. He said the completed design balances the operational complexity of an international gateway with a clear, intuitive passenger experience.

Newly released renderings highlight key interior spaces, including a central concessions area designed as a daylit destination, hold rooms with direct access to concessions and restrooms, glass boarding bridges that preserve airfield views, and a perimeter sterile corridor that efficiently routes arriving passengers to customs while maintaining visual connection to the departure level above. The Federal Inspection Services area is defined by glass elements that bring daylight into the space and aid passenger orientation.

“This new terminal is inspired by the natural beauty of the Tampa Bay region,” said Bo Roberts, design principal at HNTB. “The journey is intuitive, memorable and distinctly rooted in place.”

Airside D is organized around a continuous roof structure that establishes the terminal’s spatial order and frames major program areas, including the concessions core and lounge level. Changes in enclosure, volume and daylight are used to reinforce wayfinding and passenger flow throughout the terminal.

“Airside D is more than a new terminal; it is a bold vision for the future of travel in Tampa Bay,” said Michael Stephens, CEO of Tampa International Airport. He said the facility will serve as the region’s international gateway when it opens.

The project is being delivered through a design-build partnership led by Hensel Phelps, with HNTB providing architectural, structural and civil design services and Gensler serving as associate architect. The terminal is expected to open in 2029.