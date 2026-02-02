RS&H Appoints Scott Cary as Energy Services Discipline Leader

RS&H has appointed Scott Cary, PE, LEED AP, as its discipline leader for energy services, strengthening the firm’s energy and resilience capabilities across aviation, federal and infrastructure markets.

Cary brings more than 20 years of experience leading planning, design and construction teams for large-scale infrastructure programs, including work with the Department of Defense, the Federal Aviation Administration, national research laboratories and airport clients. Most recently, he served as aviation platform lead at the National Laboratory of the Rockies, where he aligned advanced energy research with the operational needs of aviation and maritime systems.

In his new role, Cary will lead the expansion of RS&H’s energy-related consulting services, with a focus on energy planning, resilience, data-driven energy management and emerging technologies. Firm leaders said the position is intended to further integrate energy considerations into planning, design and construction services, particularly for clients managing complex, energy-intensive facilities.

RS&H officials said Cary’s background in aviation, aerospace, federal and transportation programs positions the firm to support clients navigating evolving energy demands, sustainability goals and regulatory pressures while maintaining affordability and operational reliability.

“As infrastructure owners increasingly focus on resilience and long-term energy performance, Scott’s experience will help clients evaluate and implement practical solutions,” said Rodney Bishop, national operations leader for infrastructure at RS&H.

Cary is a registered professional engineer in three states, a U.S. Air Force veteran and has been a LEED Accredited Professional for more than 20 years. He earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Colorado.

RS&H is a 100% employee-owned firm providing architecture, engineering and consulting services nationwide.