McFarland Johnson Appoints Former GSP CEO David Edwards as Executive Aviation Advisor

McFarland Johnson has appointed David Edwards, former CEO of Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, as an executive aviation advisor to support the firm’s growing airport advisory and capital development practice.

In the advisory role, Edwards will focus on airport strategy, executive advisory services, and program management support for complex capital programs. He will also help guide the development of McFarland Johnson’s AVIAS aviation technology platform, aligning digital tools with evolving airport planning and operational needs.

Edwards brings decades of executive leadership experience in airport governance, capital programming, stakeholder coordination, and long-range development planning. During his tenure at GSP, he led major terminal and airfield investments and helped position the airport as a key economic driver for the region.

“Dave’s perspective as a former airport CEO and broad knowledge of the industry is invaluable,” said Chad Nixon, president and chairman of McFarland Johnson. “He understands the strategic, financial, political, and operational realities our airport clients face, and his leadership will strengthen our advisory services.”

In his new role, Edwards will work with airport sponsors and executive leadership teams on strategic planning, governance and organizational assessments, capital program delivery, and future development strategies. The firm said his experience will help bridge executive-level decision-making with technical planning and implementation.

“I’m excited to work with McFarland Johnson in this capacity and collaborate with a team that understands airports from both a technical and leadership standpoint,” Edwards said.

The firm said it continues to expand its aviation advisory and technology-driven infrastructure services as airports increasingly seek integrated strategy, program management, and data-driven decision support.