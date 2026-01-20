Arora Engineers Acquires J.A. Watts to Expand Aviation and Infrastructure Capabilities

Arora Engineers has acquired J.A. Watts, LLC, a Chicago-based program and construction management firm, in a move aimed at expanding the company’s aviation and infrastructure services portfolio.

The acquisition brings together Arora’s engineering, planning and digital infrastructure expertise with J.A. Watts’ experience in owner’s representation and program management for complex public and private sector projects. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1999, J.A. Watts provides project, program and construction management services across aviation, transportation and infrastructure markets. The firm’s experience includes project controls, aviation security, airline planning and design, fuel systems, technology infrastructure and transit-related work.

Arora Engineers, headquartered in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, has delivered planning, design, construction and facility management services for airports and infrastructure clients worldwide for more than four decades. The firm has supported hundreds of airport projects, including terminal development, construction delivery and lifecycle asset management, while also working across surface transportation, federal, life sciences, commercial and education sectors.

Manik Arora, president and CEO of Arora Engineers, said the acquisition aligns with the company’s long-term strategy to expand integrated infrastructure solutions and strengthen its aviation practice.

Julie Watts, president of J.A. Watts, said the partnership allows the firm to maintain its core values while offering clients a broader range of services and a more integrated project delivery approach.

Following the acquisition, Arora Engineers will continue to operate with teams supporting U.S. and international clients across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Company officials said the combined organization will focus on delivering resilient, efficient and future-ready infrastructure solutions across the full project lifecycle, from planning and design through construction and ongoing asset management.

J.A. Watts will operate as part of Arora Engineers, adding program and construction management depth to the firm’s aviation and transportation infrastructure platform.