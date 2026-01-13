Alton Aviation Consultancy Appoints Bryan Terry as Managing Director

Alton Aviation Consultancy has appointed Bryan Terry as a Managing Director in its New York office, expanding the firm’s senior leadership team within its global aviation advisory practice.

Terry brings more than three decades of experience across the aviation industry, including leadership roles in airline finance, operations, and consulting. His background spans senior positions at global professional services firms as well as industry association leadership, supporting airlines through complex strategic, operational, and financial initiatives.

Prior to joining Alton, Terry served as Global Aviation Leader at Deloitte, where he led the firm’s airline advisory practice and oversaw large-scale, enterprise-wide engagements for carriers worldwide. His work included transformation initiatives across the aviation value chain, with a focus on driving measurable business outcomes.

Earlier in his career, Terry held senior leadership roles at PwC, where he focused on airline advisory services, and at the International Air Transport Association (IATA), where he led industry-wide transformation programs. He began his aviation career at Delta Air Lines, gaining experience in international finance and airline operations.

At Alton, Terry will support clients across areas including commercial strategy, customer experience, operational performance, financial optimization, and technology transformation, as airlines continue to navigate shifting market dynamics and operational complexity.

Terry holds a bachelor’s degree in management and a certificate in economics from the Georgia Institute of Technology.