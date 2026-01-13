RS&H Adds Max Marble to Lead Aviation Capital Programs in Western U.S.

RS&H has added Max Marble as a senior principal airfield engineer, strengthening the firm’s aviation leadership team as airport capital programs continue to expand across the western United States.

Marble brings more than 30 years of experience in aviation infrastructure, airfield engineering, and complex construction phasing, with a background that includes leadership roles on multibillion-dollar airport capital improvement programs. In his new role, he will support airport clients with long-term planning, program delivery, and airfield modernization efforts.

Based in Las Vegas, Marble will focus on supporting projects across the western U.S., including fast-growing aviation markets in Nevada and surrounding states. His return to RS&H expands the firm’s regional presence as airports pursue major investments to address capacity, resilience, and operational efficiency.

Throughout his career, Marble has worked closely with airport authorities, federal and state agencies, and private-sector stakeholders to deliver complex airfield and landside projects. His experience spans project delivery strategies, infrastructure modernization, and sustainability considerations tied to long-term airport development.

Marble has also been active in industry leadership, frequently speaking at national aviation conferences on topics related to airport capital programs and infrastructure delivery.

“It has been great to renew relationships with so many associates who have grown their careers here, and to apply my subsequent airport experience as part of RS&H’s continued growth,” Marble said.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Virginia Tech and is a Certified Member of the American Association of Airport Executives, as well as a LEED Accredited Professional.