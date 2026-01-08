Vantage Group Expands Aviation Infrastructure and Energy Capabilities with Acquisition of FSM and AvEnergy

Vantage Group, a global leader in airport and transportation infrastructure development and management, has acquired FSM Management Group and AvEnergy, strengthening its capabilities in aviation fuel, de-icing, and energy infrastructure across North America and beyond.

The acquisition expands Vantage Group’s portfolio beyond passenger and cargo terminal operations into mission-critical airside and landside energy systems, positioning the company to support airports and airline partners with a broader suite of infrastructure and advisory services.

Montreal-based FSM works on behalf of global airline partners to develop, construct, and manage aviation fuel and aircraft de-icing infrastructure. The company currently provides administrative services to 12 aviation fuel consortiums and four glycol consortiums across 16 airports in Canada. FSM also designs and manages comprehensive environmental management programs at each of those locations.

Supporting FSM’s consortium management responsibilities, AvEnergy provides energy logistics and operational solutions for off-airport fuel infrastructure, serving commercial airlines, fuel suppliers, and airport partners with a focus on reliability, safety, and operational continuity.

“FSM and AvEnergy sit at the center of the aviation ecosystem at major Canadian airports, bringing deep expertise in critical infrastructure,” said Sami Teittinen, chief financial officer of Vantage Group. “This acquisition expands our footprint into fuel, glycol, and energy systems, enhances our advisory capabilities, and supports our long-term strategy to future-proof transportation infrastructure globally. Just as important, our teams have a strong history of collaboration and cultural alignment.”

The transaction aligns with Vantage Group’s strategic focus on infrastructure modernization, sustainability, and resilience as airports and airlines respond to evolving operational and environmental requirements. By integrating FSM and AvEnergy, Vantage will be able to offer expanded services spanning development, operations, environmental management, and energy logistics across its global airport network.

“Vantage Group has built a strong reputation for delivering innovative, sustainable airport solutions, which closely aligns with our priorities,” said Robert Iasenza, president of FSM. “With Vantage’s backing, our team will continue advancing our mission to provide best-in-class strategic services to airline partners in aviation fuel and aircraft de-icing.”

FSM and AvEnergy will continue to support airline-owned consortium infrastructure while benefiting from Vantage Group’s global platform, capital resources, and airport operating experience.

For more information, visit vantagegroup.com.