McFarland Johnson Names David Rich, PE, Aviation Design Manager in New England

McFarland-Johnson has named David W. Rich, PE, as Aviation Design Manager, strengthening the firm’s airport planning, design, and program delivery capabilities across the Northeast.

Based in Concord, New Hampshire, Rich will support McFarland Johnson’s growing aviation practice, with a focus on maintaining high design standards, overseeing quality control and assurance, managing complex airport development programs, and mentoring technical staff.

Rich brings 27 years of civil engineering experience, the majority of it dedicated to airport design, construction, and program management. His background spans both the public and private sectors, including leadership roles with the Federal Aviation Administration’s New England Region, where he oversaw a diverse portfolio of airport improvement projects and served as a primary liaison to airport sponsors.

In addition to his FAA experience, Rich has spent more than two decades in aviation consulting, leading airfield design and inspection teams, coordinating multi-agency projects, and delivering complex runway, taxiway, and airfield safety improvements at major airports throughout the Northeast. His expertise includes federal grant administration, stakeholder coordination, and advancing infrastructure programs that improve operational safety and efficiency.

According to McFarland Johnson leadership, Rich’s blend of regulatory insight, technical depth, and collaborative approach positions him to add immediate value to airport clients navigating capital improvement programs and evolving federal requirements.

In his new role, Rich will contribute to projects that enhance airfield performance, support long-term airport growth, and elevate safety and reliability for airport operators and passengers alike.