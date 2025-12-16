McFarland Johnson Announces Aviation Division Promotions to Support Strategic Growth

McFarland Johnson, Inc. (MJ) has announced four promotions within its Aviation Division, elevating leaders in planning and design as part of the firm’s continued strategic growth across the aviation sector.

The promotions span multiple offices nationwide and reflect the firm’s focus on expanding leadership capacity to support airport clients through planning, design, and capital delivery efforts.

Matthew O’Brien, P.E., has been promoted to Aviation Design Manager. O’Brien brings more than 18 years of civil and aviation engineering experience and has led the design and management of aviation improvement projects for both general aviation and commercial service airports. Since joining MJ in 2016, he has overseen projects throughout New England, including runway, taxiway, apron, and terminal improvements. He is based in the firm’s Concord, New Hampshire office.

Brady Brewster has been promoted to National Aviation Planning Lead. Since joining McFarland Johnson in 2019, Brewster has served as a senior aviation planner supporting airports ranging from general aviation facilities to large hub airports. His experience includes airport master planning, passenger demand forecasting, gate modeling, and executive-level project definition for major expansion programs. Brewster is based in the firm’s Hollywood, Florida office.

Amanda Sheridan, P.E., has been promoted to Aviation Design Lead. With more than 11 years of aviation design and project management experience, Sheridan leads projects involving airfield and landside infrastructure, including runways, taxiways, aprons, gate layouts, and access roadways. She joined MJ in 2021 and is based in the firm’s Greenville, South Carolina office.

Santiago “Rocky” Navarro has been promoted to Regional Planning Manager. Navarro brings more than 18 years of experience in public- and private-sector planning and project management. His background includes airport master planning, grant administration, environmental review, and construction-phase services. He is based in McFarland Johnson’s Buffalo, New York office.

Company leadership said the promotions reflect McFarland Johnson’s commitment to developing internal talent and strengthening its aviation practice as airport planning and infrastructure needs continue to evolve nationwide.

McFarland Johnson is a 100% employee-owned firm providing planning, engineering, environmental, technology, and construction services to aviation, transportation, civil, and environmental markets across the United States.