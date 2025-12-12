Paslay Group Adds Veteran Airline Executive Steve Sisneros to Strengthen Airport Development and Consulting Services

Paslay Group has added longtime airline executive Steve Sisneros, C.M., to its leadership team as an Executive Advisor, expanding the firm’s airport development and consulting capabilities with deep airline-side expertise.

Sisneros brings more than 30 years of aviation leadership experience to the role. Most recently, he served as vice president of airport affairs for Southwest Airlines, where he was widely regarded as a trusted partner in airport development, airline-airport coordination, and navigating complex capital programs. He is also the founder of Sisneros Advisors, a Las Vegas-based aviation consultancy.

In his new role, Sisneros will support Paslay Group’s airport clients and industry stakeholders as they plan and deliver major capital programs, improve stakeholder alignment, and advance business consulting initiatives tied to airport operations, revenue, and infrastructure development.

“Steve’s vision aligns with the vision of Paslay Group, where we believe in the power of people coming together to solve challenging issues,” said R. Clay Paslay, president and CEO of Paslay Group. “His background gives him a unique and highly informed perspective, particularly in representing the airline viewpoint through the capital development process. That insight further strengthens our ability to support airports and their partners.”

Sisneros said his decision to join Paslay Group was shaped by longstanding professional relationships and the firm’s collaborative approach to airport development.

“I have had long business relationships with Paslay Group executives and team members,” Sisneros said. “Their integrity and approach when working with airport owners and airline stakeholders made it an easy choice to join the team. My experience in the aviation industry allows me to bring new perspectives that help airports achieve their vision.”

He noted that Paslay Group’s Executive Program Management® model provides airport owners with experienced leadership capacity to plan, implement, and deliver infrastructure improvements while maintaining strong alignment with airline partners and other stakeholders.

Sisneros’ aviation career spans a wide range of progressively responsible leadership roles. He holds a bachelor’s degree in aeronautics and aviation science from Saint Louis University and an MBA with a concentration in international business from the Chaifetz School of Business at Saint Louis University.