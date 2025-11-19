McFarland Johnson Expands Central New York Presence with Appointment of Jason Kantak as Regional Engineering Manager

McFarland Johnson has appointed Jason Kantak, PE, as Regional Engineering Manager within its Civil Engineering Services Division. Based in Syracuse, Kantak will lead efforts to expand MJ’s multidisciplinary services across the Central New York region, with a focus on civil, transportation, aviation, and environmental projects.

In his new role, Kantak will oversee quality assurance and control for the division while supporting business development, strategic planning, and operational improvements. He brings 30 years of cross-disciplinary engineering experience, including work on commercial, industrial, residential, and municipal infrastructure. His background also includes leadership roles as a founding principal and chief financial officer in both consulting and manufacturing environments.

Kantak said he was drawn to MJ’s reputation, expertise, and employee-owned culture, noting that the firm’s collaborative approach and commitment to integrity aligned with his own values.

Steve Boisvert, Director of Civil Engineering Services, said Kantak’s technical, financial, and management strengths will support MJ’s continued growth in the region and deliver added value to clients.