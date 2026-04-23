Kalamazoo Airport Breaks Ground on Runway Extension

Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport (AZO) will begin construction on a runway extension project April 27, advancing a broader effort to enhance safety and operational performance.

The project will extend Runway 17-35 by 450 feet to the south, providing additional distance for aircraft operations. Work also includes pavement construction, airfield lighting relocation and installation, drainage improvements and upgrades to runway safety areas.

Airport officials said the investment is aimed at improving safety margins and supporting long-term operational reliability for the Southwest Michigan region.

Construction will be phased to limit disruption, with the airport remaining operational for most of the project timeline. A planned seven-day closure of Runway 17-35 is scheduled during a later phase to allow crews to complete critical work. During that period, commercial air service will be temporarily suspended, though the airport’s other runways will remain open.

Outside of the temporary closure, airport leaders said passengers may experience minor operational adjustments while service continues.

The runway extension is part of the airport’s ongoing development strategy to accommodate evolving aircraft performance needs and maintain service levels for the region.