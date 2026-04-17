ACPA Releases Airfield Pavement Research Reports

The American Concrete Pavement Association has released three new research reports through the Airport Concrete Pavement Technology Program, offering updated guidance for the design, construction and maintenance of airfield pavements.

The studies are intended to support updates to Federal Aviation Administration advisory circulars and address ongoing challenges in pavement performance, quality control and lifecycle management. The program focuses on applied research to improve safety, durability and cost-effectiveness across airport infrastructure.

One report outlines a performance-engineered mixture framework for airfield pavements, linking laboratory testing with real-world field performance to establish recommended thresholds for mixture design and acceptance. Another provides a comprehensive roadmap for quality control and acceptance, including best practices aligned with FAA specifications and new tools to strengthen contractor quality programs.

A third study examines the long-term impacts of diamond grinding on airfield pavements, finding that properly applied grinding can restore surface characteristics and extend pavement life without creating foreign object debris. The research, based on case studies from airports across the United States and Canada, suggests the technique is most effective on structurally sound pavements with moderate levels of distress.

The Airport Concrete Pavement Technology Program, reauthorized under recent FAA legislation, continues to bring together industry, government and academic partners to advance airfield pavement practices and inform future standards.