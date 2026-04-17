DTW Expands Autonomous Wheelchair Pilot in Evans Terminal

The Wayne County Airport Authority has expanded its use of autonomous wheelchairs at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, launching a pilot program in the Warren Cleage Evans Terminal in partnership with Unifi.

The program is designed to assist passengers who may have difficulty walking long distances or navigating the terminal independently. The AI-powered devices transport travelers to key locations, including gates, restrooms and concessions, using preloaded terminal maps and onboard navigation systems.

Passengers will still be supported by staff during the process. After clearing security, travelers are escorted to designated loading areas where they receive instructions on operating the devices, with the option to continue using traditional wheelchair services.

The autonomous mobility vehicles include features such as obstacle detection, geo-fencing to limit movement within authorized areas, adjustable speed controls and emergency stop functions. The system is also supported by remote monitoring and periodic updates to optimize routing within the terminal.

The deployment builds on a similar rollout in the McNamara Terminal last year and is partially funded through a grant from the Michigan Mobility Funding Platform, part of the state’s Office of Future Mobility and Electrification.

DTW handled more than 33 million passengers in 2025 and continues to test emerging technologies aimed at improving accessibility and passenger flow across its terminals.