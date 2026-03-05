George Bush Intercontinental Airport Installs 220-Foot Curved LED Display in Terminal E

George Bush Intercontinental Airport has installed a large-scale curved LED display inside Terminal E as part of ongoing improvements to the airport’s International Central Processor.

The installation, developed by Nanolumens in collaboration with systems integrator Ford AV, features a continuous LED structure measuring more than 220 feet in length. Suspended between the arrivals and departures levels, the display is visible from both floors and positioned above passenger circulation areas within the terminal.

Airport officials said the installation was designed to serve both as a digital signage platform and as an architectural feature intended to introduce arriving passengers to Houston.

“It is meant to be an element that shares the sense of place for the city of Houston,” said Darryl Daniel, chief technology officer at Houston Airports.

The display, referred to as the Oculus, forms a truncated elliptical cone composed of curved LED segments. The structure measures approximately 93 feet long and 16 feet tall and contains nearly 2,000 square feet of LED display surface.

Because of the curved design, the display required custom engineering and fabrication. More than 2,000 LED modules were built specifically for the installation, each shaped to maintain the continuous curvature of the structure.

To support installation and maintenance in an active terminal environment, the system was designed with modular components that allow technicians to service individual panels from the front without removing surrounding sections.

The display delivers nearly 49 million pixels of resolution and was calibrated to maintain image clarity within the bright terminal environment.

In addition to functioning as a digital display, the installation supports interactive content designed to respond to passenger movement. Motion sensors track activity beneath the structure, allowing visual content to adapt dynamically as travelers pass through the space.

Content for the installation was developed by immersive experience studio Gentilhomme and includes 27 sequences highlighting Houston’s culture, environment and connection to the space industry.

The system is operated using Pixera media servers and managed through Smart Monkeys’ ISSAC control platform along with Nanolumens’ NanoSuite monitoring system, which provides remote diagnostics and scheduling capabilities.

Houston Airports officials said the installation is intended to enhance the passenger experience while creating a distinctive visual element within the airport’s international terminal.