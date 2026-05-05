Voncierge Launches AI Concierge Platform in U.S. Airports

Voncierge has entered the U.S. market with the launch of its AI-powered concierge platform, aimed at expanding customer service capacity in airport environments.

The platform, developed in partnership with Autonomous Alliance, combines artificial intelligence with human support to handle routine passenger inquiries while escalating complex needs to staff.

Already deployed at Singapore Changi Airport, the system supports passenger interactions through kiosks, mobile devices, messaging, voice and live video, providing real-time assistance across multiple touchpoints.

Company officials said the platform is designed to address increasing passenger volumes and ongoing staffing constraints by shifting frontline teams away from repetitive inquiries and toward higher-value interactions.

“Airports do not have a passenger volume problem. They have a service scalability problem,” said Nikhil Gupta, founder and CEO of Voncierge.

At Changi Airport, the system is deployed across more than 30 kiosks and has supported over 500,000 passenger interactions, including wayfinding, transfers and disruption management, while integrating live human assistance when needed.

The platform also integrates with enterprise systems such as flight information platforms and communication tools, enabling coordination of service workflows and staff notifications across airport operations.

Through its partnership with Autonomous Alliance, Voncierge is advancing U.S. deployment, with early pilot programs planned at major North American airports by the fourth quarter.

Industry officials said the technology reflects a broader shift toward hybrid service models that combine automation with human support to improve responsiveness and operational efficiency in high-traffic environments.