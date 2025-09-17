Flint Bishop Airport Announces Partnership with Metropolis To Deploy New AI Parking Technology

Flint Bishop International Airport will launch new parking solutions designed to simplify the travel experience from the moment passengers leave home. In partnership with Metropolis, the artificial intelligence company whose computer vision platform enables checkout-free payment experiences, new services will include seamless drive-in, drive-out parking. Metropolis is currently installing its AI technology at all FNT parking facilities, in preparation for the launch on October 1, 2025.

To prepare for these new offerings, travelers and new users can sign up today by downloading the Metropolis app for seamless parking and automatic payments at both terminal and shuttle parking locations: no tickets, no paper slips, no waiting in lines, just seamless parking. Once the Metropolis app is downloaded, users can register vehicles and payment methods. With the app, members can link their vehicle and payment method to enjoy features like instant notifications upon entry and exit, transparent pricing and payment history, and utilize digital validations and discounts at participating local businesses. “At Flint Bishop Airport, we are committed to enhancing the passenger journey from start to finish. Our partnership with Metropolis brings cutting-edge technology to our parking facilities, creating a seamless, stress-free experience that begins the moment travelers arrive. This innovative solution reflects our ongoing investment in convenience, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.” - Nino Sapone, CEO, Flint Bishop Airport.

To further streamline their airport experiences, passengers and new users can now simply register by scanning a QR code at FNT’s convenient and affordable parking locations effortlessly through the Metropolis app. Travelers can continue to reserve and prepay for parking at either the terminal or shuttle parking options by visiting the following URL:

https:/bishopairport.org/parking/bishop-airport-parking.

Pricing for parking will remain unchanged:

Shuttle Parking: priced at $4 per hour, with a daily maximum of $10 and a weekly maximum of $70

Terminal Parking: priced at $4 per hour, with a daily maximum of $14 and a weekly maximum of $98

Metropolis is transforming the passenger experience with its advanced AI and computer vision capabilities. Following last year's acquisition of SP+, Metropolis is building on its impressive legacy of operating mobility and baggage services for more than 80 additional airports. FNT is the first airport in Michigan and the fifth airport nationally to install Metropolis’ drive-in, drive-out seamless parking technology after its debut at San Antonio International Airport last year.