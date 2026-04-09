Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Launches Ticketless Parking, Membership Program

Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport has introduced new parking options designed to improve efficiency and reduce friction for travelers, including a ticketless payment system and an annual parking membership program.

The new Express Pay system uses license plate recognition technology to enable ticketless entry and exit. Travelers can register their vehicle and payment information via mobile device, allowing for automated payment processing and faster movement through parking gates.

In addition, the airport launched RKS QuickPark, an annual membership program offering unlimited parking for a fixed fee. The program includes individual, family and enterprise tiers tailored to frequent travelers and business users.

Airport officials said the upgrades are intended to enhance the overall travel experience by simplifying parking and reducing wait times at entry and exit points.

The new systems are now available for immediate use as the airport continues efforts to improve passenger convenience and support local air travel demand.