PRRS Launches AI-Powered Parking Compliance Platform with Paralign

Parking Revenue Recovery Services (PRRS) has introduced a new technology platform aimed at improving parking compliance and operational visibility for facility owners and operators.

The platform, ARCNext, was developed in partnership with Paralign and uses AI-driven vision technology and mobile automation to detect unauthorized parking activity, track authorized usage and deliver real-time operational insights.

Delivered through a mobile application, ARCNext allows operators to monitor multiple properties from a single interface, receive compliance alerts and take immediate action when issues arise. The system also logs all enforcement activity, creating a digital audit trail for reporting and accountability.

The platform is designed to address ongoing challenges in parking management, including revenue loss from unpaid or unauthorized parking. Industry estimates suggest parking facilities lose more than $1 billion annually due to compliance issues, underscoring the need for improved monitoring tools.

For airport operators, the launch reflects broader trends toward digitization and automation in landside operations, where parking remains a critical source of non-aeronautical revenue.

The integration of AI and real-time data analytics enables a shift from reactive enforcement to proactive facility management, allowing operators to identify issues as they occur and respond more efficiently.

ARCNext is part of a larger suite of parking management tools, supporting a growing emphasis on data-driven decision-making and operational transparency across parking assets.