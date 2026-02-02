Alstom Completes Delivery of New APM Vehicles for DEN

Alstom has completed delivery of the final automated people mover vehicle from its base order to Denver International Airport (DEN), marking a key milestone in the airport’s effort to modernize its internal transit system as passenger volumes continue to rise.

The final vehicle completes the initial delivery of 26 Innovia APM R cars designed to upgrade DEN’s Automated Guideway Transit System. The first vehicles entered service in 2024, with 24 cars now operating across the system. DEN has since placed an additional order for 19 vehicles, which will fully replace the original fleet and expand the total number of cars to 45.

Airport officials said the new vehicles enable increased system capacity and reduced headways between trains. With the expanded fleet, DEN has increased people mover capacity by approximately 1,700 passengers per hour, improving reliability on a system that serves more than 150,000 riders daily.

“As DEN continues to grow, it is critical that core systems keep pace with passenger demand,” said Phil Washington, CEO of Denver International Airport. “These vehicles help ensure we can accommodate current and future volumes while maintaining reliable service.”

The Innovia APM R vehicles feature lightweight aluminum car bodies and upgraded power systems that reduce energy consumption by more than 30% compared to the original fleet. The improvements support DEN’s sustainability objectives while increasing throughput and operational efficiency.

The vehicles were manufactured and tested at Alstom’s automated people mover facility in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, which produces APM systems for airports and transit operators worldwide.

Alstom has operated and maintained DEN’s people mover system since it opened in 1995. In November 2024, the airport executed a new seven-year operations and maintenance agreement with Alstom covering the period from 2025 through 2032. The contract supports 24/7 system operations with a local workforce of more than 100 employees.

Airport officials said the completion of the base vehicle order positions DEN to support continued terminal growth and maintain high levels of reliability across one of the nation’s busiest airport transit systems.