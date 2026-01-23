GOAA Advances Parking Garage Expansion Plan at Orlando International Airport

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) Board has approved a new strategic pathway for expanding parking capacity at Orlando International Airport, advancing planning for two major garage expansion projects at Terminal A and Terminal C.

The Terminal A Garage and Rental Car (RAC) Expansion and the new Terminal C Garage and RAC Expansion are intended to accommodate continued passenger growth and evolving ground transportation demand in Central Florida. GOAA officials said the multistory expansions are targeted to add up to 8,000 new public parking spaces, with an anticipated completion timeframe around 2030.

The board’s action follows a previous decision to remove a proposed Consolidated Rental Car (ConRAC) facility from the airport’s Capital Improvement Program, opting instead for phased, lower-cost projects that can be delivered more quickly while alternative rental car strategies continue to be evaluated.

“This decision is about listening to our customers, tenants, and our community, adapting to changing needs, and investing where it matters most,” said Lance Lyttle, CEO of GOAA. “By reenvisioning how we use existing land and infrastructure, we can deliver meaningful improvements faster, while keeping customer experience at the forefront.”

In the near term, GOAA is converting approximately 1,500 spaces in the Terminal Top Parking Garage into reserved parking, allowing travelers to secure parking in advance. The airport is also deploying a $13.9 million parking guidance system across its four existing garages, with real-time availability information integrated into the airport’s website, mobile app, roadway signage, and garage displays.

The guidance system is expected to be operational in Garage C in the first quarter of 2026, with installation continuing in Garages A and B and the Terminal Top Garage through summer 2027. The system will also be incorporated into the planned garage expansions.

Parking investments are part of GOAA’s broader $5.9 billion Capital Improvement Program for fiscal years 2025–2030, which includes baggage system upgrades, gate expansions, terminal modernization, passenger amenities, and technology enhancements designed to improve the airport journey.