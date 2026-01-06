Phoenix Sky Harbor Introduces New Parking Guidance System

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport has launched a new parking guidance system in its Terminal 3 Garage designed to improve the customer experience, reduce congestion, and streamline vehicle circulation during one of the airport’s busiest travel periods of the year.

The camera-based system uses real-time sensors to monitor individual parking spaces throughout the garage. Drivers are guided by red and green indicator lights installed above parking spaces, allowing them to quickly identify open spots as they move through each level. The system also provides accurate data on overall garage occupancy, helping direct traffic more efficiently and reduce unnecessary circling.

Airport officials say the new technology is intended to cut down on the time drivers spend searching for parking, easing stress before flights and improving overall traffic flow within the garage. In addition to guiding drivers to available spaces, the system can assist customers in locating their vehicles when they return from a trip.

The parking guidance system also supports Phoenix Sky Harbor’s sustainability objectives by reducing vehicle idling and excess driving within the garage, contributing to lower emissions and improved operational efficiency.

Phoenix Sky Harbor is working with its parking operator, ACE Parking, to pilot the Portier VISION system in the Terminal 3 Garage, which contains more than 2,000 parking spaces. Based on performance and customer response, the airport plans to expand the technology to the larger Terminal 4 Garage in the future.

Airport officials encourage travelers parking at Phoenix Sky Harbor during the busy holiday travel season to plan ahead and reserve parking to ensure availability and a smoother arrival experience.