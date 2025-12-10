Zevtron Unveils LumaCharge, a New EV Charging System That Uses Existing Lighting Circuits to Cut Infrastructure Costs by Up to 60%

Zevtron has announced LumaCharge, a new EV charging approach that utilizes existing parking lot and structure lighting circuits to power chargers, reducing installation costs and simplifying deployment. The system is enabled by the company’s patented USEV Smart Pedestal, which features a built-in, code-compliant breaker assembly that allows chargers to operate safely without requiring dedicated breakers in the electrical room.

The concept leverages the spare electrical capacity created as many facilities convert legacy lighting systems to high-efficiency LED fixtures. According to Zevtron, these lighting circuits now have substantial unused load capability that can support low-power EV charging, especially in locations where vehicles remain parked for extended periods.

“For years, the cost and complexity of installing new electrical infrastructure have been the biggest barriers to EV charging deployment,” said Bob Andrews, CEO of Zevtron. “Across the country we see the same pattern: facilities upgraded to LED lighting now have substantial unused electrical capacity sitting in the lighting circuits. Our Smart Pedestal is purpose-built to use that spare power safely and effectively.”

The USEV Smart Pedestal’s integrated breaker assembly allows it to function as a stand-alone protective device, enabling EV chargers to be connected directly to compatible lighting circuits. A full energy analysis is required to determine whether a circuit has sufficient capacity and how many chargers can be supported.

“Nothing else in the market works like this,” said Chris McKenty, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Zevtron. “The pedestal’s built-in breaker gives owners the ability to deploy chargers almost anywhere lighting exists, while still meeting all safety and electrical-code requirements.”

Because lighting circuits typically reach every row or cluster of stalls, the company says LumaCharge is especially efficient for long-stay or day-rate parking environments—including airport lots and garages, corporate campuses, municipal parking structures, hotels, universities, and event venues.

Each charger on the system can also be isolated and serviced without impacting others on the same circuit, a design the company says helps reduce downtime and maintenance costs.

LumaCharge is compatible with Zevtron’s OCPP/OCPI-compliant software platform, which supports dynamic pricing, driver authentication, load balancing, PCI-compliant payment processing, and integration with parking access control and license plate recognition systems.

“Our goal is to remove the infrastructure barrier,” Andrews said. “By using lighting circuits that already exist and by designing a pedestal that eliminates the need for additional breakers, we’re creating a future-ready charging ecosystem that is cost-effective, scalable, and installation-friendly.”

Zevtron is a national EV charging hardware and software provider based in Carlsbad, California. The company specializes in flexible, hardware-agnostic systems designed for building owners, institutions, and parking operators.